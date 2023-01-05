Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $80.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
