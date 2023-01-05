Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 79.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,227,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

