BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 169,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,984,908 shares.The stock last traded at $1.50 and had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRFS. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BRF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

