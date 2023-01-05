Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,240. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

