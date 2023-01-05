Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,240. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
