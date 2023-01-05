Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given New €34.50 Price Target at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.50 ($36.70) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Bank of America cut Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Bouygues Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

