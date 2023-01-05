Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 2,175 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

