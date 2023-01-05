Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $206,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 232,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

