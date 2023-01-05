Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.09.

