Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 226 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $350.60 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $439.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

