Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.