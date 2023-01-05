BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $257.73 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $257.73 or 0.01530753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion and approximately $515.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,038 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,964,191.96745238 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 254.253529 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1164 active market(s) with $547,945,985.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

