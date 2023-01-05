BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $11.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Further Reading

