BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BUI opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.