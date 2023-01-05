BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE BNY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.