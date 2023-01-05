BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BNY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 220.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.