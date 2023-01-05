BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

