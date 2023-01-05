BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
