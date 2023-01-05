BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

