BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MUI opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.37.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
