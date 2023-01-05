BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

