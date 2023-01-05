BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.