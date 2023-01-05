BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.56.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
