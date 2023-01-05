BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ECAT stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.