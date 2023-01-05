BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

