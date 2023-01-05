BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

