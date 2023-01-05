BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.