BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

