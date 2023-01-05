BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
