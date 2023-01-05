BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

