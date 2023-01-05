Bitsubishi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71.21 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.