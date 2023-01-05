BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.91 million and $528,479.22 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004556 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007455 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,771,019 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

