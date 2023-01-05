Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $203,911.37

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $163.18 million and $203,911.37 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00060523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,802.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00603355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00256668 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039446 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.18552627 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $240,371.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

