Bitcoin Latinum Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $7.68 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00444452 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.02208958 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.48 or 0.30364526 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

