Bitcoin Gold Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $234.01 million and $44.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $13.36 or 0.00079307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00238069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

