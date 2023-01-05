Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $114,672.91 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00196895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060439 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

