Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $9,967,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 191,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.76. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.