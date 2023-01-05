Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

NYSE BILL traded down $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $101.80. 21,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,664. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,966 shares of company stock worth $8,650,137 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 133.9% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $21,240,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

