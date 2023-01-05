Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 6,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Better World Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Better World Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 33.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

