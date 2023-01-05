Beta Finance Market Cap Tops $44.76 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $44.76 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00444813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.02214220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.35 or 0.30389198 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

