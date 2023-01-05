Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $213.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.