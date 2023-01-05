Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.09.

