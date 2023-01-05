Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,051,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39,312.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 542,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 540,935 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 484,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 394,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 339,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 264,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

