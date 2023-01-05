Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

