Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 132,583 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.