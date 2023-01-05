Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NVR by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 325.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,674.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,885.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,512.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.