Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,208,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $884,609. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

