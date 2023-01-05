Bender Robert & Associates Sells 1,254 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

