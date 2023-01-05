Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Paychex by 49.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

PAYX stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

