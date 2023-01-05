Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 416,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81.3% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 359,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

