Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 8,560 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $23,350,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $23,350,122.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,698,328 shares of company stock valued at $28,933,526 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

