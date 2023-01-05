Belvedere Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.