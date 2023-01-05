Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires 3,363 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

