Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,610. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

