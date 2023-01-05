Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 600 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.98) to €74.00 ($78.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.