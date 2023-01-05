Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

