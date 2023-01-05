Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 955.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

NOC opened at $526.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

