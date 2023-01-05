Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

